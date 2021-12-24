'World Is Seeing 4th COVID Wave: Centre Warns as Omicron Tally Up to 358

India has reported 358 cases of the newly-emerged Omicron COVID-19 variant so far, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said on Friday, 24 December, warning that the world is witnessing the fourth surge of coronavirus and there was no room for complacency.

"The world is witnessing the fourth surge and and the overall positivity is 6.1 percent. Therefore, we have to be on guard and we can't afford to slacken," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated.

Noting the threat posed by the high transmissibility of Omicron, Health Secretary Bhushan said at a press briefing: