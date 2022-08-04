8 Plant-Based Foods for Liver Detoxification
Liver Detoxification: Check the list of the 8 best plant-derived foods for the liver detoxification process.
The liver is an important organ in our body that play different roles, from producing essential components (proteins, bile, and cholesterol) to storing essential minerals, vitamins, and carbohydrates. Besides, the liver is known to play a critical role in the detoxification process to keep the body away from harmful toxins and residues. It is responsible for breaking down medications, alcohol, and byproducts of metabolism.
For proper functioning of the liver, it is important that it should be in a good shape. Although the liver has a natural detoxifying capability through which it breaks down the toxins stored in your body, converts them into simpler forms, and finally excretes them out of your body, it has been found that certain foods not only aid but also boost the liver's detoxifying capability. Let's take a look at the five most important plant-based foods that help in liver detoxification.
1. Green Leafy Vegetables
We all know that green leafy vegetables have an important component called chlorophyll that helps in the process of photosynthesis. But did know chlorophyll is useful to humans as well? It is believed that the green pigment has the capability to absorb body toxins, and therefore, purify the blood. Besides, it has skin benefits also.
2. Beetroot
Most people are not so fond of beets. But do you know this not-so-good-tasting vegetable has miraculous benefits? The beets have some important components like iron, fiber, betanin, folate, betaine, and betalains. All these components aid in enhancing the liver's detoxifying process and therefore help in blood purification.
3. Lentils
Lentils are fibrous enough to ease the digestion process. Besides, they have a critical role in the detoxification of the liver. Chickpeas, green moong, and sprouts belong to the lentils family.
4. Asparagus
Asparagus is rich in antioxidants including glutathione. Glutathione is an essential antioxidant that is produced by the liver for detoxifying the harmful toxins present in the body.
5. Carrots
Carrots are rich in components called carotenoids which makes them a perfect veggie for good eye health. Besides they also take part in the liver's cleansing process and remove toxins from the body. You should eat carrots as salads to get the benefits.
6. Garlic
People often consider garlic as just a flavoring agent. But do you know this vegetable has wonderful health benefits? Garlic is composed of some essential nutrients like allicin and selenium. Allicin boosts the immune system and selenium has a natural detoxifying functionality. Overall, both these substances help the body to get rid of harmful toxins.
7. Broccoli
Broccoli is rich in fiber which not only improves your digestion process but also helps the liver in detoxification. Eat broccoli as a part of salad to cleanse your body and get rid of harmful toxins.
8. Lemons
Like other citrus fruits, lemon is rich in vitamin C, which provides wonderful skin benefits. Besides vitamin C, lemon is also rich in antioxidants that help it to participate in the body's detoxification process. Consuming lemon daily in your diet not only improves the digestion process but also helps in flushing out the toxins from the body.
