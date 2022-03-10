Include these Foods in Your Diet to Keep Kidney Stones At Bay

Firstly, early morning drink a glass of water kept overnight in a copper vessel. When water is stored in a copper vessel, the copper gently leaches into the water and lends it all its positive properties. It is known to help the digestive system perform better, help cleanse and detox your gut, and regulate the working of the kidneys,.

Second, limit all that is toxic from your daily diet. This includes smoking, excess of sugar, tea, coffee, chocolates and alcohol. This will help to clean up the already taxed (and maxed to work) kidneys. Also include citrus fruits in diet and switch to green tea. Basically detox on a daily basis for the sake of your kidneys.

Third, make water your friend. Aim for 2 litres of water daily to help the kidneys eliminate the toxins that the liver has broken down. Kidney stones are more common during the summer months because warmer weather causes dehydration and increases concentration of substances in the urine and these substances crystallise to form stones. Fluids like water, raw juices and teas (green tea, herbal and regular weak tea) help. Avoid coffee, soda and sweetened beverages.