Irregular Periods: Foods That Help Induce Periods

Periods, the more commonly used term for menstruation cycle is a natural process in a female body. In this process, the body gets rid of blood and tissues through the uterus.

The gap between two consecutive periods is known as the period cycle. In general, the period cycle is of 28 days but can differ between 26-32 days.

However, few people experience the problem of irregular periods in which the period cycles are often delayed by more than a week after the due date.

A healthy diet can be beneficial in this case and can help regulate periods without any medications or pills. Here is a list of foods to include in your diet for regular period.