Irregular Periods: Foods That Help Induce Periods
Know about menstruation related diet and include these foods in your diet for regular periods.
Periods, the more commonly used term for menstruation cycle is a natural process in a female body. In this process, the body gets rid of blood and tissues through the uterus.
The gap between two consecutive periods is known as the period cycle. In general, the period cycle is of 28 days but can differ between 26-32 days.
However, few people experience the problem of irregular periods in which the period cycles are often delayed by more than a week after the due date.
A healthy diet can be beneficial in this case and can help regulate periods without any medications or pills. Here is a list of foods to include in your diet for regular period.
Cinnamon
According to Healthline, cinnamon can be used as an effective home remedy to manage the symptoms of PCOS, and irregular periods and relieve pain. It has proved to help with the symptoms of dysmenorrhea like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, etc, and helps regulate the menstrual cycle as well.
Cinnamon helps manage the insulin levels in the body which often affect the hormones and thus the menstrual cycle.
Apple Cider Vinegar
According to PubMed, helps regulate ovulatory menstruation in women and helps the women deal with PCOS. Few people might find it difficult to drink apple cider vinegar due to its bitter taste, in such cases, you can dilute it with water and add a few drops of honey to add flavor.
Apple cider vinegar also helps regulate hormones and addresses any imbalances between estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. It also helps balance blood sugar levels, prevents blood sugar soars, and promotes consistent ovulation.
Ginger
According to Apollo Clinics, ginger has been effective in treating various diseases and symptoms which also includes irregular periods. Raw Ginger helps regulate periods. Ginger contains gingerol that helps lower inflammation, regulates hormonal balance and helps in contracting the uterine muscles.
Ginger can be used as a home remedy for irregular periods, menstrual pain, mood changes, physical and behavioral symptoms of PMS.
Turmeric
Turmeric is also an emmenagogue (substance that helps increase menstrual flow) which has proved helpful in stimulating blood flow in uterus and pelvic region. Turmeric has antispasmodic properties which helps expand uterus and induces menstruation.
Turmeric is valued for its medicinal properties, anti-spasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties that help to regulate hormonal balance. You can drink ¼ tsp of turmeric powder with milk and honey regularly for effective results.
Unripe Papaya
According to the article by Times of India, consumption of raw papaya helps stimulate contractions in the uterus which thus induces periods. Papaya contains carotene that stimulates the estrogen hormone thereby inducing early period.
