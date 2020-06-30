COVID-19 | Can Women Who Have Children Donate Blood Plasma?

The US FDA states that a woman may qualify as a plasma donor if she tests negative for HLA antibodies. When asked whether such tests can be conducted in our context, Dr Pathak explained that these are not easily available. “This is why we take the donor’s entire history. If she has had two or more kids, then it’s a definite no. In some rare cases, females with only one child may be considered. But this depends on individual assessment. As a general rule for plasma donation, we only prefer nulliparous women. This is universal and extends to other purposes as well, not just for COVID-19. Women with children can donate blood, not plasma.”