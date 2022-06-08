Does Mango Cause Acne? Debunking Common Myths About Mango
Enjoy mango, the king of fruit,s and let the myths take aback seat
Summer is here and the favorite fruit for everyone during summer is none other than mango. Mangoes can be eaten raw or used in various dishes.
But few people are scared to include the fruit in their regular diet due to a few misconceptions. Though mango is known as the ‘king of fruits’, most people believe that mangoes are unhealthy.
But there's no truth in this and the reality is completely different. This fruit is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates. So, before you miss out on enjoying the shakes and smoothies this summer, let's debunk the myths surrounding mango.
Myth 1: Mangoes Cause Weight Gain
It is a myth. According to Healthline, mango has the potential to help with healthy weight control. Mangoes have phytochemicals that can actually suppress fat cells and fat-related genes.
Mangoes are packed with vitamin A and C, iron, potassium, and copper as well as fat-free, sodium-free, and cholesterol-free properties. Mango has high fiber content that induces a feeling of satiety which makes you feel full and some people might feel that it causes weight gain.
Myth 2: Mangoes Can Cause Acne
According to PubMed Central, mango has high levels of vitamin A. Research has proved that vitamin A deficiency may increase the risk of developing acne since it increases the production of the protein keratin.
An overproduction of keratin results in clogged hair follicles and sweat glands that cause acne. Therefore, vitamin A content in mangoes does not cause acne but can prevent them.
Myth 3: Diabetes Patients Should Not Eat Mangoes
The majority of people assume that eating mangoes can be harmful to people suffering from diabetes. But it is a common misconception. According to US NIH, any food with a Glycemic Index (GI) below 55 can be eaten by diabetics and the GI of mango is 51.
Moreover, mango contains a compound known as mangiferin, an antioxidant that helps in regulating blood sugar levels by lowering them down a little.
Myth 4: Pregnant Women Must Not Eat Mangoes
According to FoodData Central, mangoes are safe for pregnant women if eaten in moderation.
Moreover, mangoes are a great source of vitamin C and one cup of mangoes provides 100% of the daily required intake. Mangoes are also high in vitamin A, deficiency of which at birth can result in lower immunity and complications, like diarrhea and respiratory infections
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.