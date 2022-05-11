Frequent Bloating? Avoid These Foods and Try Their Alternatives Instead
Avoid these foods in your diet to prevent bloating.
Bloating is the uneasiness and a feeling of discomfort that some people experience after having a heavy meal. Bloating is rarely a serious problem, but often, people think they might have eaten too much when they are bloated.
The swollen and slightly painful abdomen is a characteristic of bloating. Nearly 13% of the people in the US suffer from it and there are certain foods that are the main causes of bloating.
Here is a list of a few food items that cause bloating and some alternatives that do not have the same effect.
Beans
Beans are a rich source of protein, fibers, vitamins, and minerals. But it may cause bloating due to its high fiber content and oligosaccharides, which are the sugars that cannot be easily digested or broken down.
You can soak the beans in water before cooking them to reduce the chances of boating. Regular consumption of smaller amounts may help reduce the side-effects in the long run. You can replace beans with other foods like lentils, quinoa, and grains.
Wheat
According to PubMed Central, wheat contains a protein called gluten. Many are allergic to it. Many others suffer from celiac disease, which often causes bloating, abdominal pain, diarrhea, etc. when they consume wheat. It is avoided by people with gluten intolerance as well.
The replacement for wheat could be foods like quinoa, wild rice, almond flour, oats, coconut flour, etc.
Rye and Barley
Rye and barley are both related to wheat as they are cereal grains as well. They are rich in nutrients like fiber, vitamins, minerals, etc. The presence of fiber and gluten could be the reason they cause bloating in a few people.
You can replace it with oats or brown rice or with pseudo-cereals like quinoa and buckwheat, which are far more nutritious.
Onions
According to PubMed Central, onions contain fructus, also found in garlic, which causes bloating, belching, and gas in a few people. Many people are even allergic to onions and garlic.
Celery, collard greens, and fennel can be a great replacement for onions. Herbs, basil, and chives can be an alternative to garlic.
Cruciferous Vegetables
Cruciferous vegetables include cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, and Brussel sprouts, which are rich in vitamin C and K, fiber, and potassium. They are often considered beneficial for your health.
These vegetables often cause bloating and other digestive issues if not cooked properly.
Therefore, you can replace these vegetables with equally nutritious vegetables like spinach, zucchini, sweet potatoes, carrots, celery, etc.
Dairy
Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and paneer are rich in calcium and protein but they might be difficult to digest for people who are lactose intolerant. According to PubMed Central, 75% of the people become lactose intolerant in their lifetime and struggle with problems like diarrhea, bloating, gas, and abdominal cramps.
Dairy products can be replaced with products like lactose-free milk, soy milk, almond milk, flax, or rice milk as well.
Apples
According to PubMed Central, apples are one of the most common fruits in the world, and their high content of antioxidants, vitamin C, and fiber makes them beneficial.
But it also causes bloating due to the presence of fructose and high fiber. These get fermented in the intestine and thus cause other digestive issues as well. You can enjoy other fruits like mandarins, blueberries, bananas, oranges, and strawberries instead.
Alcoholic Beverages
Alcohol is considered an inflammatory beverage and it causes the gastrointestinal lining to get inflamed. Beer is an alcoholic beverage that is carbonated and irritates the gut due to the presence of fermented carbohydrates, wheat, and barley.
Tea and water can be the only replacement and if alcohol is to be considered, wine and spirits cause less bloating and gas as compared to beer.
