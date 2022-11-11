Can Childbirth Permanently Alter Your Bones? Experts Explain

But first, here's a quick rundown of how the study was conducted, and what it found.

The study was not conducted on humans, but on seven rhesus macaques (monkeys) with known medical and life-history information.

The study researchers measured the relative concentrations of oxygen, calcium, sodium, phosphorous, and magnesium in the bones of these monkeys.

They did this with the help of field-emission scanning electron microscopy and energy-dispersive X-ray.

What did the researchers find? In comparison to the other monkeys, the levels of calcium and phosphorus were found to be lower in female monkeys that had undergone childbirth.

There was also a significant difference in relative magnesium concentration which correlated with breastfeeding in infants.