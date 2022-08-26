5 Yoga Poses for Stronger Bones

Poor bone health means our bones become weak, brittle, and porous, thus making them compressible like a sponge. Weak bones increase the chances of developing fractures and breaks. They can be the result of sedentary lifestyles, improper food habits, and lack of care.

There are various diseases like osteoporosis, arthritis, and others that affect the density and strength of our bones. Low calcium levels can also be the cause of weak bones.

Yoga can be helpful in maintaining or strengthening weak bones. Yoga, when combined with a calcium-rich diet, can make a huge difference. Yoga is known to strengthen the bones and joints, as well as the hips, wrists, and spine.

Check out the list of yoga asanas that can help you develop stronger bones over time.