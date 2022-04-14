Healthy Foods That Aren't Really Healthy

Healthy living and eating are part of the modern lifestyle; people have become more conscious about their health, the foods they eat, and the kind of life they want to lead. These aspirations have made them switch to 'healthy' food options.

But are the foods sold under the 'low calories' and 'healthy snacks' tag really healthy and safe to consume? Tags like low carb, no gluten, sugar-free, and vegan aren't always the healthiest options.

In this article, we shall uncover the truth behind these labels and understand why these so-called healthy foods are not worth the hype or as beneficial as they claim to be.