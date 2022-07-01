ADVERTISEMENT
Krishna Shroff Opens Up About Her Fitness Journey, Diets, Motivation, and More
Krishna Shroff, an entrepreneur, and fitness expert reveals her fitness journey, her life as a star kid, and more.
In this episode of 'Itni Starry Baatein', we are in conversation with Krishna Shroff.
Being Jackie Shroff's daughter, expectations were high from Krishna since her childhood. After discovering her love for fitness, Krishna turned this passion into her profession and is now a successful entrepreneur.
During the course of our chat, she talks about all the diets she has tried, her magazine shoots, the journey to a fitter self, what keeps her motivated and more.
Tune in!
Edited By :Dhritiman Ganguly
