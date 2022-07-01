Krishna Shroff Opens Up About Her Fitness Journey, Diets, Motivation, and More

In this episode of 'Itni Starry Baatein', we are in conversation with Krishna Shroff.

Being Jackie Shroff's daughter, expectations were high from Krishna since her childhood. After discovering her love for fitness, Krishna turned this passion into her profession and is now a successful entrepreneur.

During the course of our chat, she talks about all the diets she has tried, her magazine shoots, the journey to a fitter self, what keeps her motivated and more.

Tune in!