Forest Bathing: How Japan's Shinrin-Yoku Is Becoming Popular in India

I can never forget that early morning years ago, when on a Himalayan trek, as a school student, I stepped sitting outside a tent. One teacher was awake. She was sitting on a log, sipping tea. She wordlessly offered me tea as well and smiled.

We remained silent, scared of upsetting the delicate magic of the place at dawn. That cold day, the rejuvenating air filled our lungs, with the forest fragrance tingling our senses.

Something mystical made the experience memorable which, I later found out, was the effect of being in a forest and experiencing Shinrin-Yoku (forest bathing).