5 Super Foods For Lung Health

Healthy lungs are one of the best feelings and also essential for good overall health. But common habits like smoking a cigarette and environmental toxins, or an inflammatory diet can harm the pair of important organs.

Common conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and pulmonary fibrosis adversely affect the lungs and your quality of life. But there are various lifestyle changes and dietary modifications that can help improve lung health.

A nutrient-rich diet can help protect your lungs and even reduce lung damage and symptoms of disease. Therefore, here is a list of 5 superfoods that can help improve lung health or prevent diseases.