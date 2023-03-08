'Our World Is Falling Apart:' Family of Children Battling Adenovirus in Bengal

The cries of Anjali Baishnab were strong enough to pierce the heart of anyone inside Kolkata's Dr BC Roy Memorial Hospital, where her 15-month-old daughter Ahana succumbed to respiratory illness on 2 March.

The 28-year-old mother is still in denial – she cannot believe that her child is no more.

Ahana was admitted to the government hospital on 28 February with acute respiratory illness and fever due to suspected adenovirus, a medium-sized and non-enveloped virus that can cause respiratory illnesses like the common cold, conjunctivitis, bronchitis, or pneumonia.

She battled the ailment for two days but didn't survive.