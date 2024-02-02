7 Health Benefits Of Sorghum

Sorghum is an ancient cereal crop used highly in Western countries. There are 30 different sorghum species available but the majority are fed to animals or added to processed products like syrup and alcohol. There are only a few varieties of sorghum harvested for human consumption. Sorghum is known as Jowar in Hindi, Cholam in Tamil, and Jonna in Telugu. In Western and Southern parts of India, sorghum is consumed as a staple where they are milled into flour and added to make Rotis, dosa, porridge, etc.
Sorghum is known for its high nutritional content and hence proves to be the best addition to your regular diet. As it has a neutral flavor and light color, it can be easily added to many recipes. Most people are switching from refined wheat foods to sorghum because of its gluten-free energy pack, high protein, dietary fiber, other essential minerals, vitamins, and amino acids, etc.
As a member of the millet family, sorghum helps in various health conditions, ranging from indigestion, bone health, stomach aches, and heart health.
1. Rich in Antioxidants
Sorghum contains a wide variety of beneficial phytochemicals that act as antioxidants in the body, such as tannins, phenolic acids, anthocyanins, phytosterols, and policosanols. The bran layer of sorghum has significantly higher amounts of antioxidants than fruits such as blueberries, strawberries, and plums. Antioxidants present in sorghum help to slow down aging and antioxidant-rich foods have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, cancer, type II diabetes, and some neurological diseases as well. Sorghum consumption significantly lowers mortality from cardiovascular disease.
2. Improves Digestive Health
Sorghum is said to be one of the best sources of dietary fiber. One serving of sorghum contains 48 percent of the daily recommended intake of fiber. Fiber contained in sorghum is vital for overall digestive function. It keeps the digestive tract moving and prevents constipation. It also helps to regulate blood sugar, lower cholesterol, and prevent diverticulitis, hemorrhoids, gallstones, and kidney stones.
3. Inhibits Cancer
Sorghum contains certain phytochemicals which have cancer-inhibiting properties, particularly in gastrointestinal and skin cancers. Sorghum consumption is said to be linked to lower incidences of esophageal cancer globally, including in parts of Africa, Russia, India, China, and Iran. Whole grains in general are correlated with reduced risks of other forms of digestive tract cancer, especially colon cancer.
4. It is Gluten-Free
Sorghum is safe to eat for those with celiac disease. According to the study conducted the genome of sorghum was performed to determine if it contained any gluten proteins. They confirmed that gluten is absent in all varieties of sorghum.
5. Helps to Inhibit Tumor Growth
The 3-deoxyanthoxyanins (3-DXA) compounds present in the darker-colored sorghum are said to have strong anti-proliferation activity against human colon cancer cells. The antioxidants inside the bran layer of sorghum grains scavenge harmful free radicals and reduce the chance of developing various types of cancer. The intake of sorghum is associated with a reduced risk of having esophageal cancer globally.
6. Helps in Weight Loss
Sorghum is an excellent source of dietary fiber. This fiber helps to curb food intake by a sense of stomach fullness leading to increased satiety thereby leading to a decrease in food intake. Sorghum is a low glycemic index food. Consuming sorghum as part of a daily diet helps in better control of body weight.
7. Improves Bone Health
Sorghum is a good source of both calcium and magnesium. Both calcium and magnesium are essential for strong bones. Magnesium helps to stimulate calcium absorption in the body and calcium present in sorghum is essential for bone health. Deficiency of calcium leads to osteoporosis and arthritis. 100 g of sorghum satisfies 5% of the recommended daily intake of calcium and 40% of the daily recommended intake of magnesium.
