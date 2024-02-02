7 Health Benefits Of Sorghum

As a member of the millet family, sorghum helps in various health conditions, ranging from indigestion, bone health, stomach aches, and heart health.

1. Rich in Antioxidants

Sorghum contains a wide variety of beneficial phytochemicals that act as antioxidants in the body, such as tannins, phenolic acids, anthocyanins, phytosterols, and policosanols. The bran layer of sorghum has significantly higher amounts of antioxidants than fruits such as blueberries, strawberries, and plums. Antioxidants present in sorghum help to slow down aging and antioxidant-rich foods have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, cancer, type II diabetes, and some neurological diseases as well. Sorghum consumption significantly lowers mortality from cardiovascular disease.

2. Improves Digestive Health

Sorghum is said to be one of the best sources of dietary fiber. One serving of sorghum contains 48 percent of the daily recommended intake of fiber. Fiber contained in sorghum is vital for overall digestive function. It keeps the digestive tract moving and prevents constipation. It also helps to regulate blood sugar, lower cholesterol, and prevent diverticulitis, hemorrhoids, gallstones, and kidney stones.

3. Inhibits Cancer

Sorghum contains certain phytochemicals which have cancer-inhibiting properties, particularly in gastrointestinal and skin cancers. Sorghum consumption is said to be linked to lower incidences of esophageal cancer globally, including in parts of Africa, Russia, India, China, and Iran. Whole grains in general are correlated with reduced risks of other forms of digestive tract cancer, especially colon cancer.