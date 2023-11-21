7 Low Glycemic Index Foods For Diabetics List

1. Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, and essential nutrients. They have a minimal impact on blood sugar and can make for a satisfying and crunchy addition to your Diwali snacks.

2. Berries: Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are low in sugar and have a low GI. They are rich in antioxidants and provide a burst of sweetness without causing significant spikes in blood sugar.

3. Fenugreek leaves: Popularly known as methi leaves, are rich in soluble fiber and compounds that can aid in improving insulin sensitivity and reducing blood sugar spikes.

4. Non-Starchy Vegetables: Vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, and bell peppers are low in carbohydrates and have a low GI. They provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber while being kind to your blood sugar.

5. Whole Grains: You can opt for whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and barley instead of refined grains. Whole grains have a lower GI and are rich in fiber, which aids in blood sugar regulation.

6. Greek Yogurt: Greek yogurt is a high-protein, low-GI dairy product that can help keep your blood sugar stable. It also contains probiotics, which support gut health. Use Greek yogurt as a base for fruit parfaits, raita, or even a creamy dip for your Diwali snacks.

7. Spices and Herbs: Certain spices and herbs like cinnamon, fenugreek, and turmeric are known for their blood sugar-regulating properties. They can be added to various dishes to enhance flavor and health benefits