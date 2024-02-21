7 Health Benefits Of Fish

Fish is a low-fat quality protein. It is filled with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins such as D and B2 (riboflavin). Fish is rich in calcium and phosphorus and a great source of minerals, such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium. It is recommended to eat fish at least two times per week as part of a healthy diet. Fish is packed with protein, vitamins, and nutrients that lower blood pressure and help reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke.
What Are the Health Benefits Of Fish?
1. Lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes
Heart attacks and strokes are the two most common causes of premature death in the world. Fish is considered one of the most heart-healthy foods to eat. People who eat fish regularly have a lower risk of heart attacks, strokes, and death from heart disease. According to research, those who regularly eat one or more servings of fish per week have a 15% lower risk of heart disease. Fatty types of fish are considered even more beneficial for heart health due to their high omega-3 fatty acid content.
2. Contains nutrients essential during development
Omega-3 fatty acids contained in fish are essential for growth and development. The omega-3 fat docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is especially important for brain and eye development. Hence fish is often recommended to pregnant and breastfeeding women so that they eat enough omega-3 fatty acids. But fish that are high in mercury are linked to brain developmental problems. Thus, pregnant women should only eat low-mercury fish.
3. Boosts brain health
The brain function often declines with aging. While mild mental decline is normal, serious neurodegenerative ailments like Alzheimer’s disease also exist. People who eat more fish have slower rates of mental decline. People who eat fish every week have more gray matter that regulates emotion and memory.
4. Prevents depression
Depression is a common mental condition. It is characterized by low mood, sadness, decreased energy, and loss of interest in life and activities. Depression is currently one of the world’s biggest health problems. People who eat fish regularly are much less likely to become depressed. Omega-3 fatty acids contained in fish help fight depression and significantly increase the effectiveness of antidepressant medications. Fish also aid other mental conditions, such as bipolar disorder.
5. A good dietary source of vitamin D
Vitamin D functions like a steroid hormone in your body. Fish and fish products are among the best dietary sources of vitamin D. Fatty fish like salmon and herring contain the highest amounts of vitamin D content. A single serving of cooked salmon packs around 100% of the recommended intake of vitamin D. Fish oils, such as cod liver oil, are also very high in vitamin D, which provides more than 200% of the Daily Value (DV) in a single tablespoon.
6. Reduces the risk of autoimmune disease
Autoimmune diseases like type 1 diabetes occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys healthy body tissues. Omega-3 or fish oil intake reduces the risk of type 1 diabetes in children, as well as a form of autoimmune diabetes in adults. The omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D in fish and fish oils may be responsible. Fish intake also lowers the risk of rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.
7. Prevents asthma in children
Asthma is a common disease characterized by chronic inflammation of the airways. Rates of this condition have increased dramatically over the past few decades. Regular fish consumption is linked to a 24% lower risk of asthma in children, but no significant effect has been found in adults.
