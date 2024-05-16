7 Foods To Increase Blood Flow & Circulation

1. Beetroot

Beetroot is a superfood that is rich in nitrate. Nitrate is said to be good for humans because the body turns it into nitric oxide, which helps to relax blood vessels and improves blood flow to tissues and organs throughout the body. On the other hand, the beetroot juice helps to lower the systolic blood pressure.

2. Berries

If wondering how to increase blood flow, berries are the best option. Berries are rich in anthocyanin, which is an antioxidant responsible for berries' red and purple hues. Anthocyanin protects the artery walls and helps keep blood vessels flexible. They also stimulate the release of nitric oxide to lower blood pressure.

3. Pomegranates

Tart pomegranate seeds are rich in nitrates and antioxidants that boost circulation. These compounds keep arteries wide open, or dilated, and they help lower blood pressure. This further leads to better blood flow to the brain, heart, muscles, organs, and tissues. It is said that athletes who eat pomegranate seeds notice the increased blood flow which boosts their performance.

4. Garlic

Garlic is rich in compound called 'allicin' which helps blood vessels relax. People who eat ample amounts of garlic experience improved blood flow through the heart. This further helps blood flow through the heart more easily and helps reduce the workload on the heart. Blood pressure is decreased when the heart doesn’t have to work as hard to pump blood.