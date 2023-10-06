7 Impressive & Lesser Known Health Benefits of Beetroot

1. Helps Manage Blood Pressure- Beetroots have the ability to decrease elevated blood pressure levels, which are a major risk factor for heart disease. Also, beetroot juice could lower levels of both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. The blood-pressure-lowering effects of beetroots are due to the high concentration of nitrates and in your body, dietary nitrates are converted into nitric oxide that dilates blood vessels and causes blood pressure levels to drop.

2. Helps Enhance Athletic Performance- Beetroots help enhance athletic performance due to their dietary nitrates. As these nitrates affect physical performance by improving the efficiency of mitochondria, which are responsible for producing energy in your cells. Beetroot juice also helps enhance endurance by increasing how long it takes to become exhausted, boosting cardiorespiratory performance, and improving efficiency for athletes.

3. Helps Fight Inflammation- Beetroot contains pigments called betalains, which have a number of anti-inflammatory properties that benefit several aspects of health, as chronic inflammation is said to be associated with conditions like obesity, heart disease, liver disease, and cancer. A study of people with osteoarthritis a condition that causes inflammation in the joints showed that betalains capsules made with beetroot extract reduced pain and discomfort.