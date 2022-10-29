5 Yoga Poses For Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) can be really painful, uncomfortable, and unsettling.

People with IBS have to suffer from various signs and symptoms like bloating, gas, diarrhea, and constipation. Few people may experience all or a few of these symptoms.

Exercise can be really challenging during those days when you experience those symptoms. But yoga can be easy, smooth, and relaxing on those days. It helps stretch the stomach muscles and helps you get rid of these symptoms.

Try these 5 yoga poses at home: