5 Traditional Indian Sweet Recipes to Try this Diwali
Try these easy and tasty traditional sweets this Diwali.
Diwali, the festival of lights is around the corner and people have left no stone unturned to get for the festival. Various dishes, sweets, and recipes are prepared by people and they relish these options of food and snacks with excitement and enthusiasm.
People often get confused as so what can they prepare for their Diwali parties or to serve the guests when they come to meet them. Do not worry, we are here with a few traditional sweets recipes that you can try at home and serve your guests.
Ladoos, pedas, rasgullas, halwa, kheer, are all a part of the traditional sweets menu. Thus, go ahead and collect these ingredients from the market and relish the hand-made prepared sweets which are tastier and healthier than the ones in the market.
1. Besan Laddoo
Ingredients
Ghee
Powdered Sugar
Crushed almonds
Cardamom powder
Take a deep fry non-stick pan. Then add ghee to the pan and some gram flour. Keep stirring the gram flour and make sure no lumps are formed.
Then switch off the gas stove and let the mixture cool for an hour.
Then add cardamom powder, powdered sugar, and crushed almonds in the mixture.
Then rub the mixture between your palms until they become coarse and then shape them into round laddoos.
You can also garnish them with almonds and silver and then store them in an airtight container.
2. Mysore Pak
Ingredients
Ghee
Chickpea Flour
Water
Sift the Besan and keep it aside.
Then add sugar to water and keep it on a low flame. Keep stirring the solution till it becomes one-third of its original quantity. Let it come to a boil.
Then keep adding the besan with a spoon and add another spoon after the previous shift has dissolved well.
Then add ghee and keep mixing.
By now the color of the mixture will change, you can keep stirring it till it turns crumbly and brown.
Then take the mixture and spread it on a plate and let it cool.
Pat the mixture so that it sets nicely and if you have ghee floating on the top, keep patting.
Then cut the mixture into pieces as required and store it in an airtight container.
3. Kalakand
Ingredients
Cardamom powder
Condensed Milk
Milk powder
You can grate the frozen paneer or if you have fresh panner, you can crumble it with your hands.
Then add milk powder to the paneer and mix it well.
Then add condensed milk to the mixture and keep it on medium flame in a non-stick deep pan.
Keep stirring the mixture till it becomes thick.
Then take out the mixture on a well-greased Thali and add cardamom powder from above.
Let it cool down and cut it into pieces and it's ready to serve.
4. Kesar Peda
Ingredients
Crumbled Khoya
Sugar
Milk
Cardamom powder
Saffron
Mix saffron in some milk and keep it aside in a bowl.
Then take khoya in a deep non-stick pan and keep stirring it.
After 10-15 minutes, take it in a large bowl and add cardamom powder, saffron mix, and sugar and mix it with your hands while it is hot.
Then cover it with a cloth and refrigerate it.
Then take it out after 30 minutes and knead it into a dough.
Then roll small portions of the dough in small balls and flatten it with your thumb to shape it like a peda.
You can garnish each peda with a saffron strand.
5. Gulab Jamun
Ingredients
Hariyali Khoya
Ghee
Sugar
Saffron
Cardamom powder
Maida
Arrowroot powder
Milk Powder
Haiyali Khoya
The first step is to prepare the sugar syrup for the Gulab Jamun. Mix water with sugar and keep stirring it while it is on a medium flame.
Keep stirring the syrup and remove any impurities if any.
Then add saffron and cardamom powder in the syrup and mix it well.
Then for the Gulab Jamun Balls, add hariyali khoya, milk powder, maida, and arrowroot powder in a bowl and knead it to form a dough
Roll the dough in equal parts and make sure there are no cracks else the gulab jamun will break while deep frying.
Then warm the ghee in a frying pan and deep fry the Jamuns until they are brown from all sides.
Then immerse the Jamuns in the warm sugar syrup and let it soak for an hour.
Topics: Diwali Recipes Diwali 2022 Sweets recipe
