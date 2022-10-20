Diwali 2022 Calendar: Shubh Muhurat of Festivals From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj
Know the right date, timings, and shubh Muhurat for Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj 2022.
Diwali is a festival of 5 days. It is not Diwali that Hindus celebrate for 5 days but other festivals that come before or after Diwali. Festivals like Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi, Narak Chaturdashi, or Kali Chaudas, also known as Choti Diwali, and Govardhan Puja are all celebrated together one after the other.
The five-day festival will begin with Dhanteras, which will be celebrated on 22 October, and will end with the celebrations of Bhai Dooj, which will be celebrated on 26 October this year. We are here with the exact time, date, and shubh muhurat for each festival.
Dhanteras: Date & Shubh Muhurat
Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day-long festival of Diwali. As per the Hindu calendar, Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This year, Dhanteras is on 22 October 2022.
Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 7:01 PM to 8:17 PM
Yama Deepam - 22 October 2022
Pradosh Kaal - 5:45 PM to 8:17 PM
Vrishabha Kaal - 7:01 PM to 8:56
Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Date & Shubh Muhurat
Chhoti Diwali also as Narak Chaturdashi and is an important festival among Hindus. It is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This festival is celebrated after Dhanteras every year; it will fall on Sunday, 23 October 2022.
People celebrate Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi by lighting diyas, making Rangoli, and lighting firecrackers.
Chaturdashi Tithi begins - 06:03 PM on 23 October 2022
Chaturdashi Tithi ends - 05:27 PM on 24 October 2022
Kali Chaudas muhurat - 11:40 PM on 23 October to 12:31 AM on 24 October 2022
Diwali 2022: Date & Shubh Muhurat
As per the Hindu calendar, Chaturdashi Tithi will end on 24 October at 5:27 PM and Amavasya Tithi will be till 4:19 pm on 25 October. So, Diwali will be celebrated on 24 October from 5:28 PM and it will end at 4:19 PM on 25 October 2022. Lakshmi Puja can be performed from 6:54 PM to 8:18 PM on 24 October.
Govardhan Puja 2022: Date & Shubh Muhurat
Govardhan Puja is usually celebrated a day after Diwali, but this year, we will witness a solar eclipse after Diwali, on 25 October. Thus, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on 26 October 2022.
On the occasion of Govardhan Puja, people make small hills with cow dung and soil and worship Lord Krishna. They prepare Chappan Bhog (56 types of food) to please Lord Krishna. Devotees also bathe the idols of Lord Krishna with milk and decorate them with new clothes and fresh flowers.
Govardhan Puja Muhurat - 6:12 AM on 26 October 2022
Pratipada Tithi Begins - 04:18 PM on 25 October 2022
Pratipada Tithi Ends - 02:42 PM on 26 October 2022
Bhai Dooj: 2022: Date & Shubh Muhurat
Bhai Dooj is an auspicious festival celebrated by brothers and sisters with great pomp across the country on the last day of the five-day festival. Bhai Dooj symbolises the unconditional love between a brother and a sister. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 26 October 2022, the same day as Govardhan Puja.
On this day, sisters pray for the long life and well-being of their beloved brothers, while brothers promise to always protect them. It is similar to Raksha Bandhan.
Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 01:12 PM to 03:27 PM
Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 02:42 PM on 26 October 2022
Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 12:45 PM on 27 October 2022
