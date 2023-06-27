5 Common Nutrient Deficiencies and Their Symptoms

In today's time, it becomes very important to lead a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle includes staying active, eating clean, and looking after your mental health. People often ignore their diet and eat everything that is available in front of them but do they really know if their food plate has all the required nutrients?
Nutrient deficiency is one of the common problems that result in complications and health conditions. Today, we will discuss the common nutrient deficiencies and their symptoms so that you can notice the changes in your body and take tests if you experience any of these symptoms.
1. Iron Deficiency
Iron is an essential mineral for the body since it is a large component of red blood cells that binds with hemoglobin and transports oxygen to your cells.
Iron deficiency is one of the most common nutrient deficiencies in the world that affects more than 25% of people worldwide and this number can rise up to 47% in preschool children, 30% in menstruating women, and up to 42% of young, pregnant women.
The most common consequence of iron deficiency is anemia in which the number of red blood cells drops significantly affecting your blood's ability to transport oxygen. A few common symptoms of iron deficiency include(Mayo Clinic):
Extreme fatigue
Weakness
Pale skin
Chest pain, fast heartbeat, or shortness of breath
Headache, dizziness, or lightheadedness
Cold hands and feet
Inflammation or soreness of your tongue
Brittle nails
Unusual cravings for ice, dirt, or starch
Poor appetite
2. Iodine Deficiency
Iodine is an essential mineral that is required for normal thyroid function and the production of thyroid hormones. Thyroid hormones play a major role in growth, brain development, and bone maintenance.
Iodine deficiency is one of the most common nutrient deficiencies that affects one-third of the world's population. According to Cleveland Clinic, the common symptoms of iodine deficiency include:
Choking
Difficulty in swallowing
Infertility.
Puffy skin.
Hoarseness.
Confusion.
Scaly, dry skin.
Coarse, thinning hair.
3. Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that functions like a steroid hormone in your body and travels through your bloodstream and cells to give directions to the genes as to when can they turn on and off. Every cell has a receptor for vitamin D.
Vitamin D is produced from cholesterol when your skin is exposed to sunlight. Commonly people who live far from the equator are likely to be deficient, and also people who might not consume a vitamin D-rich diet.
Vitamin D deficiency is not that obvious since the symptoms are subtle and may develop over years or decades. Common symptoms include (Healthline):
4. Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that plays an important role in blood formation, brain, and nerve function. Every cell in the body needs B12 to function normally. An interesting fact is that your body cannot produce vitamin B12 on its own, you need a proper diet and supplements for the required amount.
Studies suggest that up to 80–90% of vegetarians and vegans are deficient in vitamin B12 and the common symptoms include:
Rapid breathing
Headaches.
Indigestion.
Loss of appetite.
Palpitations.
Blurred vision.
Fatigue
Diarrhea.
5. Calcium Deficiency
Calcium is an important nutrient for every cell in your body. It mineralizes bones and teeth during times of rapid growth and helps maintain healthy bones. Calcium also serves as a signaling molecule for your heart, muscles, and nerves to function normally.
Calcium deficiency ca result in osteoporosis characterized by softer and more fragile bones. Other symptoms of calcium deficiency are:
Fatigue
Poor oral health
Muscle pains and spasms
Numbness of fingers
Abnormal heart rhythm
cognitive issues
seizures
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)