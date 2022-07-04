Anemia: Common Signs and Symptoms of Iron Deficiency

Iron deficiency is a common condition that occurs due to a lack of iron in the body. Iron is an important mineral required by the body to make hemoglobin, a protein found in red blood cells to help carry oxygen through your blood vessels.

If your body has low levels of hemoglobin, the tissues and muscles won’t get enough oxygen and will result in a condition called anemia.

There are various types of anemia, iron deficiency anemia is the most common type. According to US NIH, signs and symptoms of iron deficiency include:

Severity of the anemia

How quickly it develops

Age

Current health status

Have a look at these common signs and symptoms of iron deficiency.