Monkeypox in India: Country's Third Case Confirmed in Kerala
Monkeypox in India: The patient is a 35 year old man who had just returned from UAE.
i
A third case of Monkeypox was confirmed in India on Friday, 22 July.
The patient is a 35 year old man from Mallapuram, Kerala who had recently returned from the UAE on July 6th, reported PTI.
He was reportedly admitted to Manjerry Medical College Hospital on 13 July, and began showing symptoms on 15 July, said Kerala Health Minister, Veena George, adding that his family and close relations are under observation.
(This is a developing story, and will be updated further.)
