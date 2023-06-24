Why Are Karnataka & Centre Locking Horns Over Rice? Here's All You Need to Know

In Karnataka, the recently elected Congress government has met its first roadblock in governance as the state does not have enough rice to support a poll promise.

Before coming to power, the Congress had promised 10 kg of rice to each family which falls Below the Poverty Line (BPL) under Anna Bhagya Scheme. However, one month after Siddaramaiah took oath as the chief minister of the state, the scheme has not taken off.

According to sources in the government, the shortage of rice which the Centre has not mitigated has prevented the benefit reaching BPL families. Here's all you need to know about the tug-of-war between Karnataka government and the Centre.