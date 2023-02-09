ADVERTISEMENT

What Are the New Rules to Slash US Visa Waiting Time for Indians?

Indians travelling abroad can get visa appointments at the US embassy of their destination country.

Madhusree Goswami
Published
Explainers
3 min read
What Are the New Rules to Slash US Visa Waiting Time for Indians?
The US Embassy in India has announced measures to reduce the wait time for B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) visas.

From now on, Indians will be able to seek appointments for a US visa at some select American embassies in other countries.

For instance, the US embassy in Bangkok, Thailand is among the missions where Indians can get an appointment for B1 (business) or B2 (travel) visa.

"Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the US embassy or consulate in your destination. For example, the US embassy in Bangkok has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months," the US embassy in India said in a tweet on 3 February.

But why is the US asking Indians to opt for a third-country route? Read on!

