What Are the New Rules to Slash US Visa Waiting Time for Indians?
Indians travelling abroad can get visa appointments at the US embassy of their destination country.
The US Embassy in India has announced measures to reduce the wait time for B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) visas.
From now on, Indians will be able to seek appointments for a US visa at some select American embassies in other countries.
For instance, the US embassy in Bangkok, Thailand is among the missions where Indians can get an appointment for B1 (business) or B2 (travel) visa.
"Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the US embassy or consulate in your destination. For example, the US embassy in Bangkok has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months," the US embassy in India said in a tweet on 3 February.
But why is the US asking Indians to opt for a third-country route? Read on!
1. Who Will the Facility Be Available To and How Will it Work?
The facility will be available for Indians who are seeking travel and business visas, but are not eligible for an interview waiver – such as first-time applicants and people whose visas have expired more than four years ago.
The Indian Express quoted Julie Stufft, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, as saying that American consulates and embassies in and around India, Germany, and Thailand have been granting visa appointments to Indians who are in a position to travel abroad.
“This is not something that’s for everyone. But we’ve had other embassies around India open up so that applicants can go there if it’s convenient for them to leave India briefly to have that visa application," she said.
Why Is Such a Measure Being Carried Out?
The move is aimed at curbing the enormous backlog for visa appointments. There has been a huge increase in the number of Indian applicants.
After two years of the COVID pandemic and a reduced staff strength at the US missions, the waiting time for B1/B2 visa appointments for Indians increased to about three years in November last year.
While the wait time for a student visa (F-1) has come down to about 90 days, the wait time for business and tourist visas (B-1, B-2) is still high, reaching almost two years in most consulates around the country, according to a report by The Economic Times.Expand
2. Shorter Waiting Time in Bangkok
The waiting period in Bangkok for B1/B2 interview is just 14 days, according to the report.
The waiting period is 596 days in Delhi, 638 days in Mumbai, 617 days in Chennai, and 609 days in Hyderabad, the report added.
What Measures Has US Taken To Solve the Backlog?
To deal with the massive backlog, the US has introduced a slew of initiatives. For instance, in January, the US missions in India issued 2.5 lakh additional visa appointments.
A "special Saturday interview days" was also held on 21 January at the embassy in Delhi and the consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
Also, the US State Department has implemented remote processing of interview waiver cases for applicants with previous US visas.Expand
3. Highest Ever Applications Processed in a Month in January
Anil Kalsi, joint secretary of Travel Agents Federation of India, told The Times of India (TOI) that Indians have already been visiting other countries to get appointments to apply for US visas due to the long wait time in India.
“The places include Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam." He added that a I client of his had his H1B stamped in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro since he could not secure an appoitnment in India.
The US Mission in India processed over 1 lakh visa applications in January, the highest monthly total since July 2019, the US embassy said on 4 February.
John Ballard, the consular chief at the US Consulate General in Mumbai, said the US embassy and consulates have prepared to receive a record number of visas from Indian students in 2023.
The US embassy adjudicated over 1,25,000 student visas in 2022. "It was the most students that we have ever adjudicated here in India and we expect in 2023, we will have even more Indian students that will be coming into apply for visas," Ballard said.
