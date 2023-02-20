Uma Bharti's Protests Against Liquor Work: What Is MP's New Excise Policy?

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government approved the new excise policy banning 'ahatas' and shop bars in the state, Uma Bharti – MP's firebrand Hindutva leader and campaigner against liquor sales – called it a 'historic decision'.

The state government, which has been under constant attack by Bharti over its liquor policies, approved the new excise policy after a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, 19 February.