Former Madhya Pradesh CM, Now a Stone Pelter – Decoding Uma Bharti's Endgame

Once a fierce leader, a mighty force to reckon with, Uma Bharti has resorted to stone pelting at a liquor store to get noticed.

Earlier this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader vandalised a liquor shop in Bhopal. A video posted by her showed Bharti breaking the liquor bottles by throwing a rock at them. A day later, she wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan explaining that she carried out the act to protect the "honour" of women in the area. The BJP leader has been demanding a prohibition in the state.