BJP Leader Uma Bharti Vandalises Liquor Shop in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti on Sunday, 13 March, entered a local liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and vandalised it. Visuals of the incident showed Bharti breaking the liquor bottles at the shop by throwing a rock.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh has since asked the local administration to shut down the liquor shop within a week's time.

Last year, Bharti, who has been demanding for a complete liquor ban in the state since a long time had announced that she would "hit the streets with a stick" if the state doesn't prohibit liquor selling by 15 January.