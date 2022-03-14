BJP Leader Uma Bharti Vandalises Liquor Shop in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal
Visuals of the incident showed Bharti breaking the liquor bottles at the shop by throwing a rock.
BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti on Sunday, 13 March, entered a local liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and vandalised it. Visuals of the incident showed Bharti breaking the liquor bottles at the shop by throwing a rock.
The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh has since asked the local administration to shut down the liquor shop within a week's time.
Last year, Bharti, who has been demanding for a complete liquor ban in the state since a long time had announced that she would "hit the streets with a stick" if the state doesn't prohibit liquor selling by 15 January.
Taking to Twitter, Bharti, wrote that a number of liquor shops at Barkheda Pathani area sell liquor at a enclosed space along a colony where labourers reside.
"The entire earning of the workers gets drained out at these shops. The residents and women here had raised objections, staged dharna in protest because this shop is against the government policy," she wrote in a tweet attaching the video of the incident.
"Whenever complaints were raised, the local administration had assured to close these shops, but it hasn't happened since several years," she wrote in another tweet adding that she has warned the administration and has asked it to close the shop within a week.
Meanwhile, just a couple of days after the deadline, the Madhya Pradesh government announced its new excise policy, reducing the prices of liquor.
The state further reduced the excise duty on foreign liquor by 10 to 13 percent. Besides, shops have been allowed to sell both foreign and country liquor, reported NDTV.
Currently, there are 2,544 shops selling country liquor and 1,061 shops selling foreign liquor in the state.
(With inputs from NDTV)
