Explained: Is Twitter Obligated To Block Accounts When Asked? Can Users Appeal?

Several Twitter accounts were withheld in India recently in compliance with legal requests from the Indian government.

The action was taken by Twitter amid a crackdown by the Punjab government on separatist leader Amritpal Singh and his organisation Waris Punjab De.

The withheld accounts include those of several prominent personalities and groups, such as Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh, poet Rupi Kaur, voluntary organisation United Sikhs, Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann, and at least three Punjab-based journalists.

While there is a lot of speculation regarding why exactly these accounts have been withheld, it certainly isn't the first time that the Indian government has made such legal requests to ban Twitter accounts.