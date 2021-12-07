Explained: What Is the Controversy Around Kerala's 'SilverLine' Rail Project?

The state government has claimed the railway line will reduce greenhouse gas emissions but there has been significant opposition by environmentalists citing potential damage to the ecosystem. They fear irreversible impact on the state’s rivers, paddy fields and wetlands. This could trigger floods and landslides in the future, they say.

Earlier in 2020, the Thiruvananthapuram-based research institute Centre for Environment and Development (CED) completed a Rapid Environmental Impact Assessment (REIA) on the project. The research institute was not an authorised agency for doing Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA). Engineer and activist Sridhar Radhakrishnan highlighted in The News Minute that a Comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (CEIA) is necessary that will cover all the seasons in a year, and not an REIA done through just one season. He argued that the report submitted focused on the positive aspects of the project, while ignoring the major negative aspects and also fails to suggest plans to mitigate them.



According to the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the project submitted in July 2020, the SilverLine alignment does not pass through any notified area such as a national park, wildlife sanctuaries, biosphere reserves, and other ecologically sensitive areas. However, the assessment adds that the "alignment is somewhat parallel to one of the global biodiversity hotspots, the Western Ghats and hence, impacts relating to biodiversity need to be carefully assessed". These include the villages of Madayipara, Kadalundi, Ponnani, and Thirunavaya.

The Kerala Paristhithi Aikya Vedi, a forum of eco-experts and activists, has called on the government to abandon the project and explore sustainable solutions.

“The SilverLine project envisages the borrowing of Rs 64,000 crore from various international lending agencies. Alternatives that can be implemented at a cost less than or equal...These need to be considered in consultation with experts before any hasty commitment to the project,” Kerala Paristhithi Aikya Vedi’s statement read.

K-Rail estimates that 9,314 buildings would have to be demolished. It is known that at least 10,000 families may have to be relocated. Once the Environment Management Plan (EMP) is complete, this number could be double the estimate.