PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Tokyo to Warm Welcome, To Attend Quad Meet on 24 May
Along with holding talks with the Japanese prime minister, PM Modi will be meeting US President Joe Biden.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 23 May, reached Japan's Tokyo, where he will be attending the Quad Summit on Tuesday. He is visiting Tokyo from 23-24 May at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
PM Modi also took to Twitter to share several photos of the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, who welcomed him with chants and placards. He praised them for their contributions in different fields and for staying connected to their Indian roots.
The prime minister also shared several other tweets on the relationship between India and Japan, saying that it is a partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity.
Closer India-Japan cooperation is vital in the post-COVID world, PM Modi wrote and also commended Japan's developmental strides.
PM Modi To Hold Meet With Biden, Australian PM
PM Modi said in a departure statement on Sunday that the leaders would exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.
Ahead of his scheduled visit to Japan, PM Modi said the leaders of all four countries will once again have the opportunity to discuss various multi-lateral issues.
The prime minister wrote on Twitter on Sunday, "This evening, I will be leaving for Japan to take part in the second in-person Quad Summit. The leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various Quad initiatives and other issues of mutual interest."
Along with holding discussions with the Japanese prime minister, PM Modi will hold discussions with US President Joe Biden.
PM Modi will also meet newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The two leaders are set to discuss multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Diplomats of the two countries will also deliberate about the ongoing regional and global issues of mutual interest. This will also be the Australian prime minister’s first Quad Summit.
