Former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, who were convicted of the murder of 24-year-old Madhumita Shukla, were freed from prison on Friday, 25 August – 20 years after the poetess, who was seven months pregnant, was killed at her home in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh government, as per its 2018 remission policy, recently ordered the premature release of 66-year-old Tripathi and his 61-year-old wife who have been serving life sentences since 2007 – even as they spent large parts of it at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, citing health issues.