Parliament Breach: Who's Pratap Simha, BJP MP Under Fire Over Intruders' Passes?

Opposition leaders are gunning for BJP MP Pratap Simha for allegedly issuing passes to at least one of the suspects who breached the security of Parliament and jumped into the floor of the Lok Sabha carrying smoke canisters.

Suspended BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali posted pictures of a Parliament pass that allegedly belong to one of the intruders. The pass, in the name of one Sagar Sharma, has been issued by Pratap Simha, BJP MP from Mysore in Karnataka.

"In a chilling reminder to the Parliament attack 21 years back on the same day (Dec 13), a man jumped from visitors’ gallery into Lok Sabha MPs area. The breach could’ve put lives of MPs in danger. It has exposed chinks in the 56inch armour. The man was a guest of @BJP4India MP," Danish Ali wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In his post, Ali also put up pictures of the alleged intruder's Aadhar card and a shoe.