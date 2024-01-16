Explained: Indian Vs Chinese Tourists – and How Maldives Is Dependent on Both

Mohammed Muizzu's China visit was marked by an aid of $130 million to redevelop Male, a $50 million agreement to develop an integrated tourism zone in Hulhumale, as well as allowing the Maldives' national airline, Maldivian, to conduct domestic flight operations in China.

"China was our number one market pre-COVID, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position," he had said at the Invest Maldives Forum held in Fujian during his visit to China.