Beyond Diplomatic Tensions, Why Has Canada Lost Its Sheen for Indian Students?

At the same time, while there's no limit on F1 visas, getting an H1-B visa to work in the US after graduation is becoming extremely challenging because of limited slots (around 65,000 - 85,000 per year) and a lottery system. Even if selected, immigrants must persuade their employers to apply for green cards, allowing them to work beyond the H1-B's six-year limit.

"Frequent layoffs in the tech sector and the extensive backlog for green cards, particularly for Indian nationals, makes life extremely challenging for immigrants," Paul remarks. She asserts that capping would ensure a demand-supply balance in the job market and protect immigrants from such situations.

Blaney stated that Australia may emerge as a popular education destination among Indian students but said that these trends will become clearer after the first quarter of 2024 since the measures to check foreign students' intake are effective 1 January.