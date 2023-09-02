The summit will be held at the expansive and renovated Pragati Maidan, a convention and exhibition center situated in the heart of Delhi, and will see participation the likes of United States President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Here's a full list of all the world leaders attending the summit.

Foreign intelligence agencies such as the United States’ Central Investigation Agency (CIA), China’s Ministry of State Security, United Kingdom’s MI6, and others have reportedly arrived in New Delhi to oversee and ensure the security of their leaders.

Meanwhile, while close to 10,000 traffic police personnel will manage smooth vehicle movement, the Delhi Police have deployed a force of 80,000 officers.