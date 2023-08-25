A video showing a man sitting on helicopter's rotor and spinning with it and then getting launched in the air is going viral on the internet to claim that this is real incident.
The users sharing this claim are terming it as a 'rotor challenge'.
At the end of the clip, the rotor can be seen detaching from the helicopter and launching high in the sky.
How did we find out the truth? We noticed a logo and a watermark that read 'MBG Core' on the video.
We also found another video uploaded by the same account on 22 November 2021, showing the breakdown of making the original video.
The caption stated that this was created using CGI and VFX softwares like Cinema4D, Redshift and Marvelous designer.
We reached out to the creator: The admin of 'MBG CORE' page confirmed to The Quint that this is an animated video and not a real incident as it is being claimed.
Conclusion: A video created using CGI showing a man spinning on the rotor of a helicopter is going viral as real.
