ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Animated Video of 'Rotor Challenge' Viral as Real Helicopter Stunt

Fact-Check: Animated Video of 'Rotor Challenge' Viral as Real Helicopter Stunt

This is an animated video and not a real stunt.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: Animated Video of 'Rotor Challenge' Viral as Real Helicopter Stunt
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing a man sitting on helicopter's rotor and spinning with it and then getting launched in the air is going viral on the internet to claim that this is real incident.

  • The users sharing this claim are terming it as a 'rotor challenge'.

  • At the end of the clip, the rotor can be seen detaching from the helicopter and launching high in the sky.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

Is the video not real?: This is an animated video created using Computer-generated imagery (CGI).

Also Read

Fact-Check: Old Stock Video Shared as Visuals of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3

Fact-Check: Old Stock Video Shared as Visuals of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out the truth? We noticed a logo and a watermark that read 'MBG Core' on the video.

A Logo and watermark that read 'MBG Core'

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search that led us to an old video on Instagram.

  • This video was uploaded by 'MBG CORE' on 24 October 2021.

  • The account carried 'CGI and 3D Generalist' in the bio. A 3D Generalist is an expert in 3D computer graphics.

The post can be seen here.

(Source: IG/Screenshot)

  • We also found another video uploaded by the same account on 22 November 2021, showing the breakdown of making the original video.

  • The caption stated that this was created using CGI and VFX softwares like Cinema4D, Redshift and Marvelous designer.

We reached out to the creator: The admin of 'MBG CORE' page confirmed to The Quint that this is an animated video and not a real incident as it is being claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: A video created using CGI showing a man spinning on the rotor of a helicopter is going viral as real.

Also Read

Fact-Check: 2019 Video of BBC Interview Falsely Linked to Chandrayaan-3

Fact-Check: 2019 Video of BBC Interview Falsely Linked to Chandrayaan-3

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Animation   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×