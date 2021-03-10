Explained: How ‘Vaccine Passports’ Would Work, Benefits & Concerns

As the mammoth task of COVID-19 vaccination is being carried out, people in India and the rest of the world are hoping life will gradually limp back to normal. The passport to a world as it was before the virus struck is a passport—a ‘vaccine passport’.

Except, it’s not really a passport. Countries around the world, the World Health Organisation, private organisations, and technology companies have been mulling over the idea of a certification system that allows people with proper documentation of vaccination access to travel, leisure activities, gyms, hotels, and workplaces.

The Quint explores the emerging concept around vaccine passports, the arguments in favour of such digitsed systems, the degree of implementation, and readiness as well as the primary concerns.