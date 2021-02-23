Explained: ASCI’s Draft Rules for Influencers Promoting Brands

Kapoor believes that these guidelines will aid in promoting transparency and trust between the audience and influencers.

“For influencers who are here for long run and want to genuinely build their audiences, this is a good opportunity as this will ensure that an influencer acts with responsibility. The response to this feedback has been extremely encouraging,” she told The Quint.

Fashion blogger Anita Das, said, “Brands want influencers to promote their products and at the same time they demand that it should not look like it is an advertisement, and this is a form of their marketing strategy. Also when we do not use any disclosures it makes us connect with the audience even better, because the moment we display such disclosures, the audience loses interest.”

Influencers are now to do their due diligence about any technical or performance claims made by them such as 3 times better, results expected to last a year, fastest speed, etc – a proposal that is expected to boost the credibility of both the brand and the influencer promoting it.

Influencer Amin Jazayeri thinks it’s a move in the right direction. “This is standard practice in countries like the US where influencers are required to use '#ad' in promotional posts. This prevents content from being misleading. The audience should know the difference between a paid promotion and a genuine endorsement of a product/service”.