Explained: Are Paper Bags Truly Sustainable?

In July 2022, India implemented a ban on frequently littered single-use plastic items, aiming to combat plastic pollution. The ban included items like plastic straws, bags, face masks, coffee cups, and food packaging.

The Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) had already banned polythene bags under 75 microns in September 2021, later extending the limit to 120 microns in December 2022.

With increasing awareness of environmental issues and the search for sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, paper bags have become increasingly popular.