3 Adani Firms Put Under Additional Surveillance: Should Investors Be Worried?

According to the NSE, ASM was created in 2018 to "enhance market integrity and safeguard the interest of investors". Their primary objective is to:

Alert and advice investors to be extra cautious when dealing with these securities

Advise all market participants to carry out due diligence when dealing with these securities

The measures use a list of objective parameters, decided upon by the NSE in consultation with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and stock exchanges, to decide whether a company's stock will be subject to closer scrutiny.

The criteria – which includes client concentration and market capitalisation – are assessed for a period of time and based on their performance in that period, the NSE decides whether a company's securities must be placed under long-term ASM or short-term ASM.

To be placed under this umbrella, the NSE analyses the company's stock for a period of 5 to 15 days and if they identify variations of more than 75 percent between their high and low prices as well as fewer than 200 unique traders trading in these stocks in that time, the company is likely to be placed under short-term ASM.

The three Adani group companies have been placed under stage 1 of short-term ASM.