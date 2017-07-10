‘War and Peace’: The Brit Drama Is a Fitting Homage to the Classic

(This story is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished on the occasion of Leo Tolstoy’s birth anniversary.)

I don’t know about you but I have never had the courage to touch Leo Tolstoy’s magnum opus War and Peace as a reader. Just the sheer bulk of the book makes me scram every time I look at it. But now BBC’s adaptation of the great novel is on the Indian small screens and I have to admit that after watching the first three episodes, I am hooked.

War and Peace is like our very own Mahabharat, where personal tales play out against the grand canvas of time. The story primarily follows the journeys of the vivacious Natasha (Lily James), the confused Pierre (Paul Dano) and the glory-seeking Andrei (James Norton) against the backdrop of Napolean’s 1805 invasion of Russia. But just like in Mahabharat, there are a whole gamut of supporting characters that are so strongly etched and with such captivating stories of their own, that you are spoilt for choice as a seeker of tales.