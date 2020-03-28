Doordarshan to Bring Back SRK’s ‘Circus’, ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’

Doordarshan is all set to bring back 90’s nostalgia to viewers amid the coronavirus lockdown. Show like Circus starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Byomkesh Bakshi will be replayed on the channel.

Doordarshan National’s social media handle tweeted, “Shekharan is BACK on @DDNational! Friends, #StayAtHome and watch your favorite @iamsrk's #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on @DDNational.”

It was one of Shah Rukh Khan’s earliest roles. Directed by Vicky Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah, Circus also starred Renuka Shahane, Pawan Malhotra and Ashutosh Gowariker, in a significant role.