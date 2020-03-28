Doordarshan to Bring Back SRK’s ‘Circus’, ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’
Doordarshan is all set to bring back 90’s nostalgia to viewers amid the coronavirus lockdown. Show like Circus starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Byomkesh Bakshi will be replayed on the channel.
Doordarshan National’s social media handle tweeted, “Shekharan is BACK on @DDNational! Friends, #StayAtHome and watch your favorite @iamsrk's #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on @DDNational.”
It was one of Shah Rukh Khan’s earliest roles. Directed by Vicky Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah, Circus also starred Renuka Shahane, Pawan Malhotra and Ashutosh Gowariker, in a significant role.
Also announcing the return of Rajit Kapur-starrer Byomeksh Bakshi, DD National tweeted, “MUST WATCH -#RajitKapur in a role with which he will be associated forever!
Detective show #ByomkeshBakshi in few minutes at 11 am only on @DDNational.”
Earlier, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, had announced that the iconic mythological TV series, Ramayana, which first aired from 1987-1988, will return to Doordarshan National starting 28 March. The show has been given two slots - 9 am to 10 am and in the evening between 9 pm to 10 pm.
He also later announced that the Mahabharat series will also return to Doordarshan Bharati. That too has been given two slots, from 12 noon to 1 pm in the afternoon, and 7 pm to 8 pm in the night.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)