Dipika Kakar Pens an Emotional Note as ‘KHKT’ Goes Off Air
Star Plus’ show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s last episode aired on 14 March, and the show’s lead actor Dipika Kakar penned a heartfelt note on Instagram on the occasion. Sharing a picture of her from the sets, she wrote, “So Sonakshi Rastogi bidding adieu officially. Thank you all you lovely viewers to shower so much of love on Sonakshi Rastogi & Parvati !!! You love had made this journey extremely special!! @sandiipsikcand you were the one very sure from day 1 that I’m perfect to play your “Sonakshi” thank you so much for the belief.”
“@starplus thank you for making a part of your pariwaar as Sonakshi #kamna @fazila_sol @solproductions_ absolutely fabulous producers and thank you so much for being so supportive throughout!!” she added.
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s producer Sandiip Sikcand commented on the post, “Love, smiles and happiness always @ms.dipika stay blessed and yes, you are THE BEST SONAKSHI.”
Recently, when the show’s shoot wrapped up Dipika put up a story on her Instagram handle, dressed as her character and wrote, “Last day of being her! Sonakshi Rastogi!!”
Revolving around the love story of a doctor, Rohit Sippy, and actor Sonakshi Rastogi, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum went on air in June 2019. The show was known for breaking the typical daily soap formula and serving relatively progressive content, though recently the show had upped it's drama quotient. Dipika and Karan's performances and their chemistry were much talked about by the fans of the show.
