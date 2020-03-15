Dipika Kakar Pens an Emotional Note as ‘KHKT’ Goes Off Air

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s producer Sandiip Sikcand commented on the post, “Love, smiles and happiness always @ms.dipika stay blessed and yes, you are THE BEST SONAKSHI.”

Recently, when the show’s shoot wrapped up Dipika put up a story on her Instagram handle, dressed as her character and wrote, “Last day of being her! Sonakshi Rastogi!!”