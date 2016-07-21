The Queen of Kirana Gharana: Remembering Gangubai Hangal

Throat surgery left her with a masculine voice, but the doyenne of the Kirana gharana turned it into an advantage through years of hard work.



At a music conference in Calcutta, Gangubai was asked to sing in a private sitting the night before her concert was scheduled. She was asked to do so because the organisers couldn’t imagine a frail girl like her singing. She was awarded a gold medal by the Maharaja of Tripura that day.

Gangubai spoke of the charm of the All India Music Conference where, for nine days, artists would perform and, more importantly, watch other artists perform. Performers had strong bonds back in the old days and Gangubai visited Siddeshwari Devi while she was lying paralysed in bed, and even sang Bhairavi for her.