'Pada' Film Review: A Brilliant Recreation of a Hostage Drama That Shook Kerala

It is a miracle that the hostage drama lasting nine hours ended without bloodbath or causality. It speaks of the humaneness and magnanimity of the people in command back then, unlike the petty-minded yes-men types occupying such positions today. WR Reddy, the DM who was taken hostage himself was most generous in not pressing charges against the gang of four. The Nayanar government reneged on its promise to not go on a witch-hunt, leading to the court delivering three-year sentences. Worse still, the plight of the tribals remains much the same, causing more displacements and misery to this day.

Kamal KM has managed to make a really good film without making compromises while ensuring that it doesn’t end up like a documentary. He deserves credit for attempting a film on such a topic, for a people still struggling to make their voice heard. Whether this film would make any change to their fortunes is debatable but it would at least make people take notice, which was among the goals of Ayyankali Pada.