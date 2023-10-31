ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Malayalam Actor Renjusha Menon Dies by Suicide at 35: Report

Renjusha Menon was reportedly found hanging at her apartment in Thiruvananthapuram.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
Malayalam Actor Renjusha Menon Dies by Suicide at 35: Report
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon was reportedly found dead at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, 30 October. According to a report by NDTV, the 35-year-old actor has died by suicide.

Renjusha was reportedly found hanging in her apartment, which she shared with her actor-husband Manoj. As per reports, the actor had been facing financial troubles for a while.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

According to the NDTV report, the police and authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Renjusha's death. The actor's body will also be taken for an autopsy.

Renjusha started her acting career on the small screen with the television show Sthree. The actor also worked as a television anchor before she stepped into film. She was also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and had worked as a producer on several daily soaps.

Renjusha is known for her works in films and shows like City of God, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, Bombay March, Karyasthan, One Way Ticket, and Athbhutha Dweepu, among others.

Renjusha is survived by her father, CG Ravindranath and mother, Umadevi.

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

Also Read

Bhojpuri Actor Akanksha Dubey Found Dead; Cops Suspect Suicide: Report

Bhojpuri Actor Akanksha Dubey Found Dead; Cops Suspect Suicide: Report

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Topics:  Suicide 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×