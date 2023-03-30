Makers Unveil New Poster of 'Adipurush' With Prabhas & Kriti Sanon on Ram Navami

A new poster of filmmaker Om Raut's upcoming magnum opus, Adipurush, was unveiled on the occasion of Ram Navami on 30 March. Based on the epic Ramayana, the film features Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The poster features Prabhas as Ram, Kriti as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. As the three stand side by side in the poster, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman is seen kneeling in front of them.